US donates 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Ukraine

The United States has donated almost 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Ukraine, the US Embassy in Kyiv said, News.Az reports citing Ukrainian media.

“Today, the United States donated nearly 500,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Ukraine, in partnership with COVAX," the embassy said.

"This shipment demonstrated that we will not waver in our commitment to support the people of Ukraine amidst the global COVID-19 pandemic and as Russia wages its unprovoked war, exacerbating this and other health and security crises," added the embassy.

