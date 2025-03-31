US embassies globally tell suppliers to comply with Trump ban on diversity policies

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Trump administration has warned local suppliers to U.S. embassies and consulates as well as recipients of U.S. grants worldwide that they must comply with its ban on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) programmes or risk losing payments, News.az reports citing Reuters.

"The U.S. embassy in Spain, like all of our embassies around the world, is communicating to our local suppliers of products and services the new framework based on the recent executive orders signed by President Trump," said a spokesperson for the U.S. Embassy in Spain.

