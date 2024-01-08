US Embassy called out Armenian provocation concerning relations between Baku, Washington

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US Embassy in Azerbaijan has exposed an Armenian provocation regarding relations between Baku and Washington, News.az reports.

Armenian media is claiming that Ambassador Mark Libby has been in Baku for a month without receiving an invitation to present his credentials. However, it has been disclosed that he is currently on vacation in the US.

"On January 4, Ambassador-designate Libby was formally sworn in by US Assistant Secretary of State Julieta Noyes in a ceremony he attended together with his wife Danusia and son Andrew. He is eager to return to Baku and present his credentials to President Ilham Aliyev as the 11th US Ambassador to Azerbaijan," the embassy said on its page on X.

News.Az