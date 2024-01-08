US Embassy comments on Louis Bono’s visit to S. Caucasus

+ ↺ − 16 px

Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations Louis Bono travels to the South Caucasus frequently to discuss US support for the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia and how best to reach a durable and dignified peace, a source at the US Embassy in Baku told Trend.

“We have no details to announce,” the source said, commenting on the possibility of Bono’s visit to Azerbaijan.

According to the embassy, Bono speaks regularly with several key stakeholders in Armenia and Azerbaijan to support the peace process.

“We stand ready to assist in any process that brings peace and stability to the people of the South Caucasus,” the source added.

News.Az