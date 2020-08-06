U.S. embassy in Baku begins phased resumption of routine visa services
- 06 Aug 2020 17:52
- 22 Aug 2025 01:37
- 150945
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/us-embassy-in-baku-begins-phased-resumption-of-routine-visa-services Copied
U.S. embassies and consulates recently began a phased resumption of routine visa services, the U.S. Embassy in Baku wrote on Facebook on Thursday.
“Student visas are a high priority, and we will make every effort to assist student visa applicants in a timely fashion, while keeping our staff and customers safe. Please monitor our Facebook Page for more information on visa process resumption,” the embassy wrote.