US ends push to make Google sell AI Stakes in antitrust case

"The American dream is about higher values than just cheap goods and 'free' online services. These values include freedom of speech, freedom of association, freedom to innovate, and freedom to compete in a market undistorted by the controlling hand of a monopolist," prosecutors wrote.

A spokesperson for Google said the "sweeping proposals continue to go miles beyond the Court's decision, and would harm America's consumers, economy and national security."

A spokesperson for Anthropic did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

President Donald Trump has said he would continue a crackdown on Big Tech, which began during his first term and continued into former President Joe Biden's administration. Trump has tapped veteran antitrust attorney Gail Slater to lead the DOJ's efforts.

Google holds a minority stake worth billions of dollars in Anthropic. Losing the investment would hand a competitive advantage to OpenAI and its partner Microsoft, Anthropic wrote to the court in February.