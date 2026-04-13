US enforces blockade in Gulf of Oman, Arabian Sea

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The U.S. Central Command has announced it will enforce a naval blockade in the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea, escalating tensions in a region already affected by ongoing conflict.

According to a notice issued to seafarers, the blockade came into effect at 14:00 GMT on Monday and applies to all vessels regardless of nationality, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Under the directive, any ship entering or leaving the designated area without authorization may be intercepted, diverted, or seized by U.S. forces.

The move signals a significant tightening of maritime control in waters critical to global trade and energy shipments.

Despite the restrictions, the U.S. said the blockade will not disrupt neutral transit through the Strait of Hormuz, provided vessels are traveling to or from non-Iranian destinations.

The strait remains one of the world’s most important shipping routes, particularly for oil exports.

The announcement comes amid heightened instability linked to the broader Middle East conflict, which has already disrupted shipping lanes and fuel supplies.

Maritime authorities and shipping companies are expected to closely monitor the situation, as the blockade could have far-reaching implications for global trade and energy markets.

News.Az