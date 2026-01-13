Yandex metrika counter

US envoy Witkoff and Reza Pahlavi mull Iran protests, report says

  • World
  • Share
US envoy Witkoff and Reza Pahlavi mull Iran protests, report says
Photo credit: Iran International

Over the weekend, White House envoy Steve Witkoff met with Reza Pahlavi, the exiled son of Iran's last shah and a prominent figure in the divided opposition, to discuss the ongoing protests in Iran, Axios reported on Tuesday, citing an unnamed senior US official.

This was the first high-level meeting between the Iranian opposition and the Trump administration since the protests began on December 28, according to Axios's Barak Ravid.

According to a series of public opinion polls, approximately one-third of Iranians support Pahlavi, while another one-third strongly oppose him, Axios reported, citing Dutch pollster Ammar Maleki.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      