US envoy Witkoff and Reza Pahlavi mull Iran protests, report says

+ ↺ − 16 px

Over the weekend, White House envoy Steve Witkoff met with Reza Pahlavi, the exiled son of Iran's last shah and a prominent figure in the divided opposition, to discuss the ongoing protests in Iran, Axios reported on Tuesday, citing an unnamed senior US official.

This was the first high-level meeting between the Iranian opposition and the Trump administration since the protests began on December 28, according to Axios's Barak Ravid.

According to a series of public opinion polls, approximately one-third of Iranians support Pahlavi, while another one-third strongly oppose him, Axios reported, citing Dutch pollster Ammar Maleki.

News.Az