US expands list of sanctions against Russia

The United States on Thursday imposed sweeping new measures against Moscow including sanctions on hundreds of people and entities, News.az reports citing Reuters.

Washington also targeted Lancet drones, designating a network it accused of procuring items in support of their production as well as the creator and designer of the drones.

The Biden administration on Thursday added a dozen Russian companies to a trade blacklist for supporting Russia's military with drones, the Commerce Department said in a statement.

Seven Russia-based banks and dozens of industrial firms were also hit with sanctions by the Treasury Department.

Aleksandr Zakharov was also targeted, as were his wife, daughter and sons, and companies they own. The State Department said Zakharov is the creator and designer of the drones.

