US extends Lukoil deadline 45 days to sell foreign assets

+ ↺ − 16 px

The U.S. Treasury has given Russian energy giant Lukoil an additional 45 days to sell its assets outside Russia, aiming to limit Moscow’s revenue from international operations.

The extension, issued by the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control under General License 131B, allows Lukoil to complete divestments while ensuring sales align with U.S. national security and foreign policy goals, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

Lukoil, Russia’s second-largest oil producer, was sanctioned in October 2025 as part of Western efforts to curb funding for Moscow’s military activities. The U.S. will closely monitor the sales process to ensure good-faith negotiations.

News.Az