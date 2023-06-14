Yandex metrika counter

US Fed keeps interest rate at 5.00-5.25%

The Federal Reserve System of the US has kept the interest rate at the level of 5.00-5.25%, News.az  reports.

The Fed improved the US GDP growth forecast for 2023 to 1% from 0.4%, and also downgraded the forecast for 2024 to 1.1% from 1.2%.

In addition, the Fed improved its forecast for US inflation rate in 2023 to 3.2% from 3.3%.


News.Az 

