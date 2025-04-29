US fighter jet falls into Red Sea during mishap aboard aircraft carrier

+ ↺ − 16 px

A U.S. Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jet fell into the Red Sea on Monday after slipping off the hangar deck of the USS Harry S. Truman, officials confirmed.

The incident occurred as sailors were towing the jet into position inside the ship’s hangar bay. Both the crew member seated in the aircraft and the operator of the towing tractor were able to jump clear before the jet and tug plunged into the sea, News.Az reports, citing AP.

According to a defense official, the sailor who jumped from the aircraft sustained a minor injury. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss personnel details.

“The F/A-18E was actively under tow in the hangar bay when the move crew lost control of the aircraft. The aircraft and tow tractor were lost overboard,” the Navy said in a statement. The jet was part of Strike Fighter Squadron 136.

Fighter jets are routinely towed around the hangar deck to park them where they are needed for any flight operations or other work. It is unclear whether there will be an effort to recover the jet, which costs about $60 million. The incident is under investigation.

The Truman has been deployed to the Middle East for months and recently has been involved in stepped-up military operations against the Yemen-based Houthi rebels. U.S. Central Command has said that the military has conducted daily strikes, which have been done by fighter jets, bombers, ships and drones.

The Truman’s deployment has already been extended once by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth by about a month.

News.Az