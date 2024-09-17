US finalizes withdrawal of troops from Niger

The Pentagon has confirmed the completion of the withdrawal of US troops from Niger.

“The withdrawal of US troops from Niger has been fully completed, However, a small contingent of military personnel remains to guard the US Embassy,” Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh stated, News.Az reports.Earlier this year, Niger’s ruling junta terminated an agreement that permitted US military operations within the country. A few months later, both nations released a joint statement confirming that US troops would withdraw by mid-September.While the US transferred its remaining military bases in Niger to local authorities last month, around two dozen soldiers stayed behind to manage administrative tasks related to the withdrawal, Singh added.

News.Az