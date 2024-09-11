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Troops Withdrawal
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South Korea's Defense Ministry stated on Friday that it has not engaged in any discussions with the U.S. Department of Defense regarding the possible withdrawal of American troops from the Korean Peninsula.23 May 2025-11:07
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The Pentagon has confirmed the completion of the withdrawal of US troops from Niger.17 Sep 2024-10:03
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Russian troop withdrawal from Armenia’s borders with Iran and Türkiye deemed inappropriate given the current situation, Maria Zakharova, the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said this while commenting on the statement of the Speaker of the Armenian Parliament, Alen Simonyan, that the Armenian authorities should consider the deployment of Russian border guards on the country's border with Türkiye and Iran, News.Az reports.11 Sep 2024-17:01
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The United States has started withdrawing all its forces and equipment from the Air Base 201 in Niger ahead of a September 15 deadline, News.Az reports citing foreign media.08 Jul 2024-10:35
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