Troops Withdrawal

Russian troop withdrawal from Armenia’s borders with Iran and Türkiye deemed inappropriate given the current situation, Maria Zakharova, the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said this while commenting on the statement of the Speaker of the Armenian Parliament, Alen Simonyan, that the Armenian authorities should consider the deployment of Russian border guards on the country's border with Türkiye and Iran, News.Az reports.

11 Sep 2024-17:01