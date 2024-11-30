US greenlights $385M arms sale to Taiwan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States has approved $385 million in new weapons sales to Taiwan, marking the latest development in strengthening military ties that have raised concerns in China, News.az reports citing Al Jazeera .

The US expects to begin delivering the military equipment, including spare parts for fighter jets and radar systems, in 2025, the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said in a statement on Friday.The sale approved by the US Department of State will ensure Taiwan can “meet current and future threats by maintaining the operational readiness” of its F-16 fleet, said the DSCA.On Saturday, Taiwan’s President William Lai Ching-te set off for a trip to the Pacific, with planned stopovers in the US that have prompted fury from China.China claims the self-ruled democracy as its own and has not ruled out the use of force to achieve its goal of unification. It has long opposed US arms sales to Taiwan.While heading on Saturday to Pacific allies Marshall Islands, Tuvalu and Palau, Lai will make stops in the US state of Hawaii and territory of Guam on his first foreign trip since taking office in May.While heading on Saturday to Pacific allies Marshall Islands, Tuvalu and Palau, Lai will make stops in the US state of Hawaii and territory of Guam on his first foreign trip since taking office in May.In a speech shortly before takeoff, Lai said the tour “ushered in a new era of values-based democracy” and he thanked the US government for “helping to make this trip a smooth one”.China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it opposes Taiwan’s leaders “scurrying” to the US, which despite lacking formal diplomatic ties is the island’s biggest arms supplier and backer.The US should “handle the Taiwan issue with utmost caution, unequivocally oppose Taiwan independence, and support the peaceful reunification of China”, said ministry spokesperson Mao Ning.The State Department responded that it sees “no justification for a private, routine, and unofficial transit to be used as a pretext for provocation”.

News.Az