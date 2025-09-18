US greenlights possible sale of lightweight torpedoes to Norway

The US State Department has approved a potential sale of lightweight torpedoes and related equipment to Norway, the Pentagon announced Wednesday.

The estimated cost is $162.1 million, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a statement, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

"The proposed sale will improve Norway’s capability to meet current and future threats and increase its interoperability with the United States and other NATO members," it added.

The principal contractor will be RTX Corporation, located in Arlington, Virginia.

The agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale on Wednesday.

