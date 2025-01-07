US holds secret talks with Taliban over potential prisoner swap, reports say

+ ↺ − 16 px

The outgoing Biden administration is reportedly engaged in secret negotiations with the Taliban over a potential prisoner swap, in which Americans held in Afghanistan would be released in exchange for at least one detainee from Guantanamo Bay, according to a report published on Friday, News.az reports citing foreign media .

The talks, which have been going on since at least July, crossed a threshold in November when the Biden administration proposed the release of Muhammad Rahim al Afghani, an alleged aide to slain al-Qaeda mastermind Osama bin Laden, in exchange for the release of three Americans seized in Afghanistan in 2022 -- George Glezmann, Ryan Corbett and Mahmoud Habibi, the Wall Street Journal reported.The Taliban proposed instead that the US release Rahim and two unspecified others for the release of Glezmann and Corbett. The group denies having Habibi in custody.US President Joe Biden has yet to decide on whether he will accept the proposal, his national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, told lawmakers during a classified briefing last month, according to the WSJ.The National Security Council appeared to acknowledge the ongoing talks in a statement to the newspaper."The safety and security of Americans overseas is one of the Biden-Harris Administration’s top priorities, and we are working around the clock to ensure George, Ryan and Mahmoud’s safe return," spokesperson Sean Savett said.Rahim, who has been held at Guantanamo since 2008, is considered to be one of the most high-profile detainees still at the military prison. The Taliban have long sought his release, a senior US official and other individuals with knowledge of the discussions told the newspaper.The Pentagon alleged at the time of Rahim's 2008 capture that he was "one of bin Ladin’s most trusted facilitators and procurement specialists prior to his detention." Rahim has denied the allegations, saying he was working as a linguist in Afghanistan when he was detained, the WSJ said.A damning 2014 Senate report on the CIA's use of torture said Rahim had been subjected to the agency's "enhanced interrogation techniques."Biden has pledged to close Guantanamo with spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre saying in August that it "is something that he’s determined to get done."On Monday, the Pentagon announced the transfer of 11 detainees to the Gulf nation of Oman, leaving just 15 individuals there. Of those remaining, three are eligible for transfer, and three others are eligible for to appear before a review board. Seven others are in the midst of military commission proceedings, and two others have been convicted and sentenced following military proceedings. ​​​​​​​

News.Az