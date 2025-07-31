US imposes largest sanctions package against Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Trump administration has imposed the largest sanctions package to date against Iran, the U.S. Department of the Treasury said, News.az reports citing CNN.

The new sanctions target more than 50 individuals and entities connected to Mohammad Hossein Shamkhani, the son of Ali Shamkhani, an advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader.

“Today’s imposition of over 115 sanctions marks the largest package since the Trump administration launched its maximum pressure campaign against Iran. These measures prioritize American interests by targeting regime elites who profit while Tehran threatens U.S. security,” said Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

