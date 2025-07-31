US imposes sanctions on Palestinian authority officials and PLO members

US imposes sanctions on Palestinian authority officials and PLO members

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States announced sanctions targeting Palestinian Authority (PA) officials and members of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), accusing them of undermining peace efforts.

The sanctions include visa restrictions, preventing those targeted from traveling to the US, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The State Department emphasized that the measures serve US national security interests by holding the PA and PLO accountable for failing to meet commitments and obstructing prospects for peace.

News.Az