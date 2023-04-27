US imposes sanctions on Russia’s FSB, Iran’s IRGC over detention of Americans

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on Russia’s domestic security service FSB and the intelligence unit of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) accusing them of being responsible or complicit in the wrongful detention of Americans overseas, senior administration officials said, News.az reports citing Al Arabiya.

The sanctions also targeted four senior commanders within IRGC’s IO, although among them were at least one individual who had been already been subject to previous US sanctions. FSB was also subject to previous US sanctions.

