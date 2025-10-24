US inflation rate hits 3% in September, CPI report shows

+ ↺ − 16 px

Americans faced higher costs of living in September, as consumer prices rose at the fastest pace since the start of the year.

According to data released Friday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, consumer prices increased 0.3% last month, pushing the annual inflation rate from 2.9% to 3%—the highest since January, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

Economists had expected inflation to rise slightly faster, predicting a 0.4% monthly increase and a 3.1% annual rate, according to FactSet estimates. Friday’s report serves as a sobering reminder that prices continue to climb faster than they typically should, affecting household budgets across the country.

This latest data is also notable as the first major federal economic report released since the U.S. government shutdown on October 1. The September Consumer Price Index, initially scheduled for release on October 15, was published late to allow timely adjustments for 2026 Social Security payments, which are tied to cost-of-living changes.

