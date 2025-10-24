U.S. inflation rises slightly in September

+ ↺ − 16 px

The U.S. consumer price index (CPI) rose 3 percent year on year in September this year, slightly higher than the August reading of 2.9 percent, News.Az reports citing CNBC.

The CPI grew 0.3 percent month on month in September, lower than the 0.4 percent increase reported in August, according to a report released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) on Friday, the only official economic data allowed to be released during the government shutdown.

Core CPI, excluding food and energy, gained 0.2 percent month on month and 3 percent year on year, both 0.1 percentage point lower than the respective readings in August.

Gasoline was the largest contributor to inflation pressure, with prices jumping 4.1 percent last month. Food prices also rose 0.2 percent. Commodity prices overall rose 0.5 percent.

On an annual basis, prices of energy and food were up 2.8 percent and 3.1 percent respectively.

The BLS released the data specifically as the U.S. Social Security Administration uses it as a benchmark for cost-of-living adjustments in benefit checks. Otherwise, the federal government has suspended all data compilation and releases until the fiscal impasse is settled in Washington, D.C., local media reported on Friday.

News.Az