U.S. invites Putin to join Gaza “Peace Council” – Kremlin

The United States has invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to join the “Peace Council” on Gaza, the Press Secretary of the Russian President, Dmitry Peskov, told journalists, News.Az reports, citing the BBC.

“Yes, President Putin has also received an invitation through diplomatic channels to join this council. At present, we are reviewing all the details of this proposal and are awaiting contact with the U.S. side to clarify all the nuances,” he said.

