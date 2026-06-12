Election shock: Strong Armenia demands vote annulment over “Mass Violations”

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The Strong Armenia party has submitted an application to the Central Election Commission (CEC) requesting the annulment of the results of the June 7 parliamentary election.

Party representative Aram Vardevanyan said the appeal cites large-scale electoral violations both before and on election day, including alleged abuse of administrative resources, repressive actions, and hate speech. He stated that the CEC is required to consider the possibility of a re-vote if invalidated precinct results affect the overall outcome. According to him, the application will be reviewed on Sunday, when recount results are also expected to be finalized, News.Az reports, citing Aysor. The party insists that the scale of violations may require a full re-run of the vote if confirmed impact on the final results is established.

News.Az