US, Iran set to hold indirect talks in Oman

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States and Iran are set to hold indirect talks in Oman on April 12, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has announced.

"Iran and the United States will meet in Oman on Saturday for indirect high-level talks," the top Iranian diplomat said on X, News.Az reports.

"It is as much an opportunity as it is a test. The ball is in America's court," Araghchi stated.

Iran and the United States will meet in Oman on Saturday for indirect high-level talks.



It is as much an opportunity as it is a test. The ball is in America's court. — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) April 7, 2025

On March 7, 2025, U.S. President Donald Trump revealed that he had sent a message to Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, proposing direct talks on the nuclear program. However, Tehran rejected the idea of direct dialogue with the U.S., suggesting that negotiations could proceed through mediators.

On March 30, Trump warned that additional tariffs would be imposed on Iran in two weeks if nuclear talks failed. He also threatened unprecedented bombardments if Iran rejected the deal. In response, Khamenei expressed doubt over the likelihood of U.S. military intervention but warned that any attempt to incite unrest in Iran would trigger a strong reaction.

On April 7, Trump confirmed that Washington and Tehran have been holding direct consultations, which are set to continue at "almost the highest level" on Saturday, though he did not provide further details.

News.Az