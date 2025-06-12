US issues alert urging increased caution for citizens in Middle East and North Africa

The U.S. State Department on Thursday urged its citizens in the Middle East and North Africa to exercise "increased caution" amid rising regional tensions.

"Historically, similar tensions have resulted in travel disruptions and increased security concerns for U.S. citizens in the region," it said in a statement, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

On Wednesday, the US ordered the voluntary departure of nonessential employees and military families from some locations in the Middle East.

US President Donald Trump confirmed that American personnel face evacuation because regional locations "could be a dangerous place."

