US issues travel advisory for Venezuela

+ ↺ − 16 px

The U.S. Department of State on Wednesday reiterated its warning against travel to Venezuela, maintaining a Level 4—“Do Not Travel”—advisory that was first issued in May, amid escalating tensions related to the U.S.'s anti-drug trafficking campaign and increasing pressure on the government of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Several Western countries have updated travel advisories, warning their citizens not to travel to Venezuela.

More than a dozen U.S. warships and 15,000 troops have been amassed in the Caribbean as part of "Operation Southern Spear." The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has previously warned operators to "exercise caution" over Venezuelan airspace "due to the worsening security situation and heightened military activity in or around Venezuela."

President Donald Trump spoke to Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in late November but it remains unclear if the threat of U.S. military action against the Latin American country remains on the table. Tensions in the region are escalating as the U.S. signals similar actions could extend to other countries in Latin America.

News.Az