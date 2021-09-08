US job openings hit record 10.9M in July

+ ↺ − 16 px

Job openings in the US rose 749,000, or 6.9%, from the previous high to a new record of 10.9 million in July, according to a survey by the Labor Department released Wednesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

While the market expectation for job openings was 10 million, the previous record figure was almost at 10.2 million in June.

"Hires and total separations were little changed at 6.7 million and 5.8 million, respectively. Within separations, the quits rate was unchanged at 2.7% while the layoffs and discharges rate was little changed at 1%," the Labor Department said in a statement.

Job openings increased the most in education and health services, followed by professional and business services, and leisure and hospitality.

The number of hires increased in state and local government education by 33,000, and in the federal government by 21,000, according to the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS).

The survey measures job vacancies by collecting data from employers about employment, job openings, hiring, and separations.

JOLTS considers job openings as all positions that are open, or not filled, on the last business day of the month that the survey is done.

