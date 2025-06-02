US judge cancels Boeing trial over 737 crash cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

A U.S. federal judge on Monday canceled the scheduled trial of aviation giant Boeing regarding the fatal crashes involving its 737 MAX aircraft.

The trial had been scheduled to begin June 23 but the Justice Department and Boeing reached a preliminary deal last month to settle the long-running criminal probe into the crashes, which in 2018 and 2019 claimed 346 lives, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

