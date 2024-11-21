US makes mistake by destroying INF Treaty — Putin
@TASS
The United States has made a mistake by unilaterally destroying the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF Treaty) in 2019, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, News.az reports citing TASS.
"We believe that the United States made a mistake by unilaterally destroying the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty in 2019 under a far-fetched pretext," he said.
