US makes mistake by destroying INF Treaty — Putin

The United States has made a mistake by unilaterally destroying the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF Treaty) in 2019, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, News.az reports citing TASS.

"We believe that the United States made a mistake by unilaterally destroying the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty in 2019 under a far-fetched pretext," he said.

