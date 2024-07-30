US military conducts hypersonic weapons test in Florida

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US military has carried out a hypersonic weapons test in Florida, a Pentagon spokesperson confirmed to TASS, News.Az reports.

"The US Army and Navy recently initiated a test of a conventional hypersonic system at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida. This test was an essential benchmark in the development of operational hypersonic technology. Vital data on the performance of the hardware and software was collected that will inform the continued progress toward fielding hypersonic weapons," he said. "This test follows a previous successful flight test of the AUR (All-Up Round) completed earlier this year," the Pentagon official added.However, he did not specify whether the test was successful and provided no details about the hypersonic system.

News.Az