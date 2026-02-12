US move to appoint Geneva envoy signals UN re-engagement

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States is preparing to appoint a new ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, a move diplomats say signals Washington’s intention to remain engaged with key international institutions.

The White House announced that Todd Steggerda, a lawyer and former U.S. Navy pilot from Virginia, has been selected for the role, pending Senate approval. The position has been vacant for an extended period, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Diplomats welcomed the decision, viewing it as a positive step toward maintaining U.S. involvement in global diplomacy at a time of shifting relations between Washington and international organizations.

U.S. President Donald Trump has previously said the United Nations has “great potential,” while also criticizing parts of the organization for not supporting certain U.S.-led initiatives. The administration has also called for reforms within the global body.

The United States currently owes more than $2 billion to the U.N.’s core budget and has said it plans to make a partial payment while pushing for institutional changes.

Earlier this year, Washington withdrew from several international organizations and U.N.-related bodies, including the Geneva-based World Health Organization. The U.S. also disengaged from the U.N. Human Rights Council last year but has remained involved in some Geneva-based agencies that help set global business and technical standards.

Analysts say the planned appointment could help stabilize communication channels between the United States and the U.N. system as geopolitical tensions continue to reshape global cooperation.

