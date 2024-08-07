U.S. moves $2billion in Bitcoin from Silk Road seizure

+ ↺ − 16 px

The U.S. government moved a whopping $2B in Bitcoin, money that belonged to Silk Road, a dark web platform that mostly dealt illegal drugs until the police took it down in 2014. The government took away the Bitcoin that people used to utilize on the platform, News.az reports citing Mpost .

Arkham’s data showed that a wallet labeled “U.S. Government: Silk Road DOJ” sent 29,800 BTC linked to the Silk Road website to an address that had never been used for a transaction before. After that, the wallet sent 19,800 BTC and 10,000 BTC to two distinct addresses.With the move, BTC fell below $67,000 and has continued to drop to around $50,000. Investors had hopes that Bitcoin would finally reach new record levels, but the dump dashed those hopes.Probably, this action was taken because of changes to operations, a transfer of funds, or steps linked to future sales. The magnitude of the transfer makes it very improbable that these Bitcoins would be immediately offloaded into the market, as doing so can slide BTC into a much steeper nosedive.Moving funds around is a common part of security measures. This is done to make sure that such massive sums are not kept in one place, minimizing any potential risks.According to Arkham experts, the $10,000 BTC transfer could be a payment to a custody organization. There has been no indication that the coins would be sold just yet, but historically, similar moves have led to major sales.Another theory is that the government is hoarding BTC for possible future sales, either to pay for expenses or to stimulate the economy. Big sales that happen all of a sudden are typically prevented so as not to upset the market.Trump’s Bitcoin 2024 SpeechThis move is especially interesting because it happened only two days after Donald Trump said he would set up a “national BTC reserve” if he won the election.There was a rapid reaction from the crypto community, the majority of whom were critical of the transfer’s timing. Mike Novogratz was among the first to condemn such a move, calling it a “dumb” move that happened only two days after Trump’s speech.Yet, venture investor Adam Cochran cautioned that people should remain cool since such moves are common and do not always mean a sale is imminent.At the Bitcoin 2024 conference in Nashville, Trump assured that the government would retain all of its 210,000 Bitcoin holdings, increasing market sensitivity to government actions. His speech, along with Senator Cynthia Lummis’ subsequent announcement of legislation, aimed at preserving the Bitcoin reserves. It triggered a weekend rally that saw Bitcoin approached $70,000 before a decline set in.Catherine Chen, Binance’s head of VIP and institutional services, told Cointelegraph that the recent attention from Trump and other senior U.S. officials was a positive development for digital assets. She noted that it was significant for politicians and key industry figures to publicly acknowledge Bitcoin’s value in the monetary system and emphasize its importance in their agendas. Chen suggested that this could lead to clearer regulatory guidance as governments seek to define their positions on cryptocurrency.She added that Binance had recently introduced what it calls the Capital, People, Technology (CPT) Framework to isolate specific structural factors that influence market dynamics.“The establishment of strategic Bitcoin reserves will drive structural conditions under all three categories of our CPT Framework and advance the crypto market for the long term,” she said.People have asked the DOJ to say whether the moved Bitcoin is meant to be sold, but they have not yet done so. The U.S. Marshals Service (USMS), on the other hand, just recently hired Coinbase Prime to handle and get rid of its large-cap crypto, which suggests that the move may not suggest a sale.There are some people who don’t think Bitcoin will become a critical reserve asset for the country. BlockTower CIO Ari Paul is optimistic about the short- and medium-term performance of BTC but suggests that the asset is still far from being a reserve asset. He said that in the next five years, there’s only a 10% chance for Bitcoin to become a U.S. strategic reserve currency.What Does it Mean for the Market?A while ago, the price of Bitcoin was approximately $66,000, but it took a free fall below $50,000 this Monday. As long as the market feels that this massive move may indicate an approaching sale, it’s unlikely that the coin’s value can surpass the $70K resistance.Over the short term, however, the market may not be affected significantly if these funds are only being moved around for practical or security reasons. The current trend in Bitcoin’s price indicates that investors are becoming cautious after the failed effort to surpass the $70,000 barrier.In 2024, traders have seen such tendencies in prices. After the introduction of spot ETFs in January, Bitcoin’s price spiked above $47,000—a level not seen in many years—but it quickly fell back down to $40,000 a few days later. After briefly surpassing $70,000 in early March, it swiftly dropped below $60,000. That same month, there was another record that briefly surpassed $73,500, but then another repeated downfall.But, despite all of this volatility in value, many experts claim that we should all remain optimistic about BTC’s performance in the coming months, particularly if the new government takes a more relaxed and supportive approach towards the whole sector.

News.Az