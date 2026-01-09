US moves to seize Olina tanker near Trinidad amid oil crackdown

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States is in the process of seizing the oil tanker Olina in the Caribbean near Trinidad, U.S. officials said Friday, in the fifth such interdiction targeting vessels tied to Venezuelan oil exports. The move is part of Washington’s ongoing efforts to enforce sanctions and curb Venezuela’s oil shipments.

According to shipping data, the Olina was sailing under a false Timor‑Leste flag and had previously departed from Venezuela before being intercepted. This seizure follows a series of recent actions by U.S. authorities to intercept tankers suspected of carrying sanctioned Venezuelan crude, as part of broader pressure on Caracas, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The United States has intensified monitoring and interdictions in the region in recent weeks as it seeks to tighten control over Venezuelan oil flows.

News.Az