Vitol and Trafigura in talks on Venezuelan oil with US

Commodity traders Vitol and Trafigura are in discussions with the U.S. administration about marketing Venezuelan oil, four people familiar with the matter said, as Washington pushes to open up crude exports following recent political developments.

The talks come amid broader negotiations between the United States and Venezuela over oil supply, including a deal for up to $2 billion in crude sales and efforts to involve U.S. energy firms in the country’s struggling oil sector, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Both traders were active in Venezuelan oil before U.S. sanctions were reimposed in 2019. Washington is seeking long‑term control over Venezuelan oil sales and revenue as part of its strategy in the region.

