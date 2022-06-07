US national security adviser commends Azerbaijan for its long-standing commitment to Europe’s energy security

US national security adviser commends Azerbaijan for its long-standing commitment to Europe’s energy security

US national security adviser commends Azerbaijan for its long-standing commitment to Europe’s energy security

+ ↺ − 16 px

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on Monday commended Azerbaijan for its long-standing commitment to European energy security.

Speaking at a meeting with Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department at the Presidential Administration, Sullivan conveyed the commitment of the United States to peace, security, and prosperity in the South Caucasus region, the White House said in a statement, News.Az reports.

The national security adviser also praised the significant and historic diplomatic efforts between Azerbaijan and Armenia toward a lasting peace. Sullivan expressed support for talks hosted by President of the European Council Charles Michel.

He conveyed the readiness of the U.S. to engage closely and support progress through a variety of means.

News.Az