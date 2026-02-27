U.S. officially labels Iran as "State Sponsor of Wrongful Detention"

+ ↺ − 16 px

In a statement on Friday, the U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio declared that Iran is being designated as a "State Sponsor of Wrongful Detention."

"When the Iranian regime seized power 47 years ago, Ayatollah Khomeini consolidated his control of power by endorsing the hostage taking of U.S. embassy staff. For decades, Iran has continued to cruelly detain innocent Americans, as well as citizens of other nations, to use as political leverage against other states. This abhorrent practice must end," Rubio stressed, News.Az reports, citing the U.S. Department of State.

The Iranian regime must stop taking hostages and release all Americans unjustly detained in Iran, steps that could end this designation and associated actions, he said, urging all the US citizens who are currently in Iran to "leave immediately."

News.Az