U.S. officially lifts sanctions on Syria, says Treasury Department
Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

The United States on Friday lifted comprehensive economic sanctions on Syria, signaling a major policy shift following the end of Bashar al-Assad's regime and paving the way for new investment in the conflict-ravaged nation.

Syria must "continue to work towards becoming a stable country that is at peace, and today's actions will hopefully put the country on a path to a bright, prosperous and stable future," Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a statement, News.Az reports citing foreign media.


