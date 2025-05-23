U.S. officially lifts sanctions on Syria, says Treasury Department

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States on Friday lifted comprehensive economic sanctions on Syria, signaling a major policy shift following the end of Bashar al-Assad's regime and paving the way for new investment in the conflict-ravaged nation.

Syria must "continue to work towards becoming a stable country that is at peace, and today's actions will hopefully put the country on a path to a bright, prosperous and stable future," Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a statement, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

News.Az