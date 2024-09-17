US officials visit China for talks on overcapacity issues

+ ↺ − 16 px

Senior U.S. and Chinese economic officials will meet in Beijing this week as the Biden administration aims to persuade Beijing to reconsider its industrial policy, which has been disrupting global manufacturing exports, News.Az reports citing Bloomberg.

During the talks of the so-called Economic Working Group, due to take place September 19-20, the US Treasury will lay out its concerns about China’s economic trajectory, especially its macroeconomic imbalances and industrial overcapacity, an official from the department said.

