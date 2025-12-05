US oil rig count jumps, energy stocks set to rally

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Baker Hughes Oil Rig Count in the USA increased to 413, up from the previous count of 407, marking a rise of 6 rigs.

This represents an approximate 1.47% increase in the number of active oil rigs, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The actual rig count surpassed analyst estimates of 409, suggesting stronger-than-expected activity in the energy sector. This increase is likely to boost sentiment in energy stocks, as higher rig counts can indicate rising production and potential revenue growth.

The impact on the market may be short-term, driven by immediate sentiment shifts, particularly benefiting oil and gas companies.

