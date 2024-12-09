US police arrest suspect in UnitedHealthcare CEO murder case

+ ↺ − 16 px

Authorities announced on Monday that the suspect accused of killing the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, a major insurance group, last week in New York City has been arrested by police in Pennsylvania, News.az reports citing foreign media .

Luigi Mangione, 26, was recognized by an employee at a McDonald's in Altoona, about 300 miles (482 kilometers) west of Manhattan, where Brian Thompson's murder happened last Wednesday. The restaurant worker called local police who responded to question the suspect.Investigators say Mangione was acting suspiciously and when they stopped him, officers found him carrying a 3D-printed ghost gun with a sound suppressor in addition to multiple fake IDs and a US passport."We believe at this point...our investigation is leaning toward he was acting alone,” New York City police department chief of detectives Joseph Kenny told reporters.Officials say Mangione was also in possession of a document blasting the US healthcare industry. A review written by Mangione was also found in an online post where he shared his thoughts."These companies don't care about you, your kids, or your grandkids," Mangione wrote on his GoodReads online account. "They have zero qualms about burning down the planet for a buck, so why should we have any qualms about burning them down to survive?""We’re animals just like everything else on this planet, except we’ve forgotten the law of the jungle and bend over for our overlords when any other animal would recognize the threat and fight to the death for their survival," he continued. "'Violence never solved anything' is a statement uttered by cowards and predators."UnitedHealthcare released a statement following Mangione's arrest."Our hope is that today's apprehension brings some relief to Brian's family, friends, colleagues, and the many others affected by this unspeakable tragedy," said company spokesperson. "We thank law enforcement and will continue to work with them on this investigation."

News.Az