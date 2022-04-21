US President and Ukrainian PM discussed expanding sanctions against Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal met with US President Joe Biden discussed strengthening sanctions against Russia, News.az reports citing UNIAN.

Shmyhal noted that the only way to force the Kremlin to end the war in Ukraine is by supplying weapons, expanding financial assistance and strengthening sanctions against Russia.



"He spoke about the atrocities of the occupiers on the territory of Ukraine. About the numerous victims and significant losses, about the destroyed civilian infrastructure. We appreciate the decisive position of Mr. Biden to call these actions genocide. We count on the joint efforts of the international community so that the organizers and perpetrators of crimes are brought to justice. Our armed forces and our people have shown that we will not give up and we can win," he said.

US President Joe Biden issued a new statement on the situation in Ukraine.

According to him, now Russia has reoriented the company to capture new territories in eastern Ukraine.

