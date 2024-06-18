Yandex metrika counter

US President welcomes NATO policy on Ukraine

  • World
  • Share
US President welcomes NATO policy on Ukraine

At a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, US President Joe Biden discussed and welcomed the alliance's efforts to support Ukraine, as well as cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region, the White House said in a statement, News.az reports.

"The President welcomed steps NATO Allies are taking to support Ukraine and to deepen partnerships, including in the Indo-Pacific," the statement said.

The two sides also reportedly discussed "significant progress" on defense spending, including that the 23 NATO countries would spend 2% of their GDP on defense.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      