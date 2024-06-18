US President welcomes NATO policy on Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

At a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, US President Joe Biden discussed and welcomed the alliance's efforts to support Ukraine, as well as cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region, the White House said in a statement, News.az reports.

"The President welcomed steps NATO Allies are taking to support Ukraine and to deepen partnerships, including in the Indo-Pacific," the statement said.The two sides also reportedly discussed "significant progress" on defense spending, including that the 23 NATO countries would spend 2% of their GDP on defense.

News.Az