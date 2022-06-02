US reiterates great importance of Southern Gas Corridor for Europe’s energy security

US reiterates great importance of Southern Gas Corridor for Europe’s energy security

The Southern Gas Corridor plays a great role in helping ensure Europe’s energy security, said Deputy Assistant Secretary for Energy Diplomacy in the Bureau of Energy Resources at the US Department of State Laura Lochman.

Lochman made the remarks while speaking at the Baku Energy Forum on Thursday, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

The State Department official emphasized that the Caspian region as a whole and the Southern Gas Corridor are of great importance for Europe’s energy security.

She also underlined the importance of the transition to green energy.

“The US supports the EU's energy transition policy. We also appreciate Azerbaijan's efforts in this regard,” Lochman added.

