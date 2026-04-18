Fire breaks out at Russia's Novokuybyshevsk refinery after drone attack - VIDEO

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A fire broke out at the Novokuybyshevsk oil refinery in Russia’s Samara region following an attack, News.Az reports, citing the OSINT analysis project by ASTRA.

Eyewitness footage circulating online shows the aftermath of the strikes from Stroiteley Street, located about two kilometres from the facility.

According to these reports, one of the strikes hit the southern section of the refinery.

Samara region governor Vyacheslav Fedorishchev confirmed that an attack had taken place in the city of Novokuybyshevsk, but did not specify whether the refinery itself had been directly hit.

He added that a drone fell near a maternity hospital, where windows were shattered. No casualties were reported, and patients, including mothers and children, were evacuated to nearby medical institutions as a precaution.

The Novokuybyshevsk refinery, which is part of the Rosneft group, has previously been targeted, including during attacks in October and November 2025.

News.Az