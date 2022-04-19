US reiterates readiness to help ensure peace in South Caucasus

US reiterates readiness to help ensure peace in South Caucasus

US reiterates readiness to help ensure peace in South Caucasus

+ ↺ − 16 px

As Azerbaijan’s friend, the United States stands ready to help achieve peace, and build economic and transportation ties for the prosperity of the entire region, US Ambassador to Baku Earle Litzenberger said on Tuesday.

The diplomat made the statement during a Doors Open Day event organized by the US Embassy in Baku, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

Ambassador Litzenberger noted that the US has been cooperating with Azerbaijan for 30 years on issues related to the rule of law, human rights, economy, energy and security.

News.Az