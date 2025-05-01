U.S. reveals F-16 storage details to support Ukraine’s air force efforts

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States has started removing F-16 Fighting Falcons from the "boneyard" at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, not to return them to service, but to dismantle them for spare parts to be sent to Ukraine.

This move, confirmed by recent reports, marks a creative twist in America’s support for Kyiv’s war effort against Russia, offering a lifeline to Ukraine’s fledgling F-16 fleet without committing new aircraft, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Announced in late April 2025, the decision reflects a delicate balance of logistical pragmatism, geopolitical signaling, and resource management at a time when global tensions demand strategic finesse.

Why send parts instead of planes? What does this mean for Ukraine’s air force and the broader conflict? The answers lie in the interplay of technology, strategy, and history at one of the world’s most iconic military storage facilities.

The F-16 Fighting Falcon, a single-engine multirole fighter, has been a cornerstone of American airpower since its introduction in 1978. Designed by General Dynamics [now Lockheed Martin], the F-16 is renowned for its agility, versatility, and relatively low cost compared to heavier fighters like the F-15 Eagle.

With a length of 49 feet, a wingspan of 32 feet, and a top speed exceeding Mach 2, the jet can carry a wide array of weapons, from air-to-air missiles like the AIM-120 AMRAAM to precision-guided bombs. Its compact design, powered by a Pratt & Whitney F100 or General Electric F110 engine, allows for a thrust-to-weight ratio that makes it a nimble dogfighter.

Over 4,500 F-16s have been built, serving not only the U.S. Air Force but also dozens of allies, including recent operators like Ukraine, which began receiving F-16s from European nations in 2024.

The jet’s adaptability has kept it relevant through decades of upgrades, with modern variants featuring advanced radar, electronic warfare systems, and compatibility with cutting-edge munitions.

Yet, the F-16s at Davis-Monthan, primarily older Block 25 and Block 30 models, are relics of an earlier era, retired as newer variants and fifth-generation fighters like the F-35 Lightning II took their place.

These retired jets, stored under the meticulous care of the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group (AMARG), are preserved in the desert’s low humidity and minimal rainfall, conditions ideal for preventing corrosion. The boneyard, spanning over 2,600 acres, holds nearly 4,000 aircraft, including 340 F-16s as of recent counts.

