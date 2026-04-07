Death confirmed for teacher attacked by teenager in Perm region

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Perm Governor Dmitry Makhonin has officially confirmed the death of a teacher in Dobryanka following a brutal knife attack by a student on the morning of April 7. Despite intensive medical efforts, the victim succumbed to her injuries; investigators believe the teenager lashed out after being barred from an upcoming exam.

Medical professionals in Russia's Perm region were unable to save a teacher who was targeted in a violent assault by a local teenager earlier today, News.Az reports, citing Lenta.ru. The region's governor, Dmitry Makhonin, announced the tragic passing on his blog, stating that while doctors made every possible effort to stabilize her condition, their attempts were ultimately unsuccessful. "I express my deepest condolences to her family, loved ones, and colleagues," Makhonin wrote.

The incident occurred on the morning of April 7 outside School No. 5 in the town of Dobryanka. According to preliminary reports, the student attacked the woman with a knife after she reportedly refused to admit him to an exam. The case has sent shockwaves through the local community as law enforcement works to uncover the full circumstances behind the fatal encounter.

News.Az