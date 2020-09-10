U.S. revokes more than 1,000 visas of Chinese nationals, citing military links

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States has revoked more than 1,000 visas of Chinese nationals as of this week, a State Department spokeswoman said on Wednesday, as part of the Trump administration’s push to block entry of students and researchers from China it believes have links to the Chinese military.

In a May 29 proclamation, President Donald Trump restricted the entry of certain Chinese students and researchers to the United States, saying they were being used in Beijing’s campaign to acquire sensitive U.S. technologies and intellectual property.

The State Department began implementing the rules effective June 1.

“As of September 8, 2020, the Department has revoked more than 1,000 visas of PRC nationals who were found to be subject to Presidential Proclamation 10043 and therefore ineligible for a visa,” a department spokeswoman said in emailed comments to Reuters.

