U.S., Russia hold peace talks in Abu Dhabi as Russian missiles strike Kyiv

U.S. Army Secretary Dan Driscoll held talks with Russian officials in Abu Dhabi on Monday and Tuesday in a renewed push by President Donald Trump’s administration to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine, Driscoll’s spokesperson confirmed.

Lieutenant Colonel Jeff Tolbert said the discussions were ongoing and “going well,” adding that Driscoll was working closely with the White House as part of an intensified diplomatic effort. It remains unclear who represented Russia in the talks. Driscoll, who has become a central figure in the U.S. peace initiative, is also expected to meet Ukrainian officials during his visit, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The latest U.S. peace proposal — a 28-point plan revealed last week — has sparked alarm in Kyiv and across Europe. The plan would reportedly require Ukraine to cede more territory, limit its military capabilities, and renounce NATO membership — conditions Kyiv has long described as unacceptable.

Underscoring the stakes, Kyiv endured one of the heaviest Russian strikes in months, with missiles and hundreds of drones targeting the capital. At least six people were killed, and energy systems were disrupted as residents sheltered underground in winter conditions.

“There was a loud explosion, our windows were falling apart,” said 39-year-old accountant Nadiia Horodko, describing scenes of fire and panic after a residential building was hit.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday that some elements of the new U.S. proposal were “correct,” though major disagreements remain. He said the most sensitive points would be discussed directly with President Trump, ahead of a possible visit to the United States in the coming days.

Zelenskiy’s position has been weakened by recent corruption scandals and Russia’s battlefield advances, raising fears that Kyiv may face growing international pressure to accept a deal seen as favoring Moscow.

French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed diplomatic efforts but warned against any agreement that would amount to Ukraine’s capitulation.

“We want peace, but not a peace that would be a surrender,” Macron told France’s RTL radio, stressing that only Ukraine can decide on territorial concessions.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov insisted that any revised plan must align with understandings reached between Presidents Putin and Trump during their Alaska summit in August.

Adding to the heightened atmosphere, Romania scrambled fighter jets early Tuesday after drones breached its airspace near the Ukrainian border. One drone continued deeper into Romanian territory, the defence ministry said.

Such incidents have become more frequent in recent months, raising concerns among NATO states along Europe’s eastern flank.

News.Az